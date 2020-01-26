IKEA recalls millions of Made-in-India travel mugs  

By Express News Service

Global retailing giant IKEA has sent out a recall notice for millions of ‘Made in India’ mugs sourced from the country. According to the firm, the mugs show that the products contain excessive levels of certain chemicals and there was a danger that these chemicals could migrate through the material. However, the company has asserted that these chemicals pose no immediate health risk to customers. “IKEA urges all customers who have a TROLIGTVIS travel mug marked ‘Made in India’ to stop using it,” a notice uploaded on its website said.

The statement went on to note that “recent test reports show that the product may migrate levels of chemicals exceeding the prescribed limits. Therefore, IKEA urges customers that have the travel mug to return the product to any IKEA store for a full refund”. According to the company, it has been sourcing products from India for over 35 years. Elaborating more on the recall and the discovery that the mugs had more than permitted levels of chemicals, IKEA said that all its products are “continuously tested and shall comply with applicable standards and legislation, as well as IKEA’s own requirements”.

“IKEA recently received test reports showing that the travel mug may migrate levels of Dibuthyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the prescribed limits. IKEA has since many years decided to prohibit all use

of phthalates in food contact products and therefore stopped sales of the travel mug during investigation. The investigation has shown that travel mugs marked ‘Made in India’ may be affected,” the company noted. The company has been selling TROLIGTVIS travel mugs since October 2019, priced at `129 in India. “IKEA urges customers in possession of the travel mug with marking ‘Made in India’ to return the product to any IKEA store for a full refund. No proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is required. For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ae or contact IKEA toll-free at 800 4532,” it said. IKEA spokespersons have said that the company’s risk and compliance team in India is examining how the product slipped through its stringent quality checks.