A glossary for tax exemptions on financial products

HYDERABAD: We may not often pay attention, but all financial savings such as bank deposits and investments in mutual funds in the country are taxed using 25 different Sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Though every financial savings instrument including the Public Provident Fund (PPF) comes under the tax scanner, some are fully exempt, but not all are spared.

However, taxpayers can fully or partly avail exemptions on income earned from even those financial products that are taxed.

There are three stages of tax treatment for all financial savings, that is, at the stage of contribution (like when you make a deposit), accumulation (tenure of the deposit) or withdrawal (maturity of the deposit).

In other words, Exempt-Exempt-Exempt (like provident fund), Exempt-Taxed-Exempt (life insurance), and Exempt-Exempt-Taxed (equities, mutual funds, etc).

Knowing well which financial product attracts what tax rate or the Sections that help you avail exemptions is key to maximise savings. Often, this job is left to financial advisers or tax planners.

However, it is no rocket science, and below is a ready reckoner to get you started.

Exemptions: