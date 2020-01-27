Home Business

Fintech players seek incentives to widen their reach

According to them, double KYC can be eliminated as banks do carry out necessary KYC process for their account holders.

Published: 27th January 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

With the Central government gearing up to present the Union Budget 2020-21, the fintech industry seeks that it includes policies to incentivise people on their digital transactions and speed up the financial inclusion process. They also demand that the KYC (Know Your Customer) process be made easier and the way first-timers get loans be changed.

“To start with, unsecured loans up to Rs 50,000 issued to first-time borrowers or to those with lean credit histories may be qualified as Priority Sector Lending. This will allow introduction of better products and higher penetration of credit in a fast-growing, albeit credit under-penetrated segment,” said Jitin Bhasin, managing director of RupeeRedee and FincFriends.

A large number of digital lending companies, which give small-ticket unsecured loans to users, have evolved in recent times. However, their contribution in the overall lending space is nominal. Fintech players believe that certain kinds of incentives can help them reach more audience.

“Digital lending needs to be given a boost. Tax benefits are needed for regulated entities involved in digital lending,” said Aurko Bhattacharya, co-founder, ePayLater. Likewise, Bhasin said that optimisation of GST rates for financial services will further accelerate penetration of digital payment instruments as well as loans and investment products.

According to him, in the upcoming budget, Dividend Distribution Tax should to be reduced for fintech firms and non-banking financial companies in order to attract more equity capital for on-lending, since the current regime amounts to double taxation.

Fintech players are also seeking more clarity on Aadhaar-based e-KYC. According to them, double KYC can be eliminated as banks do carry out necessary KYC process for their account holders.

DDT blues
Not only the fintech industry, but the whole of India Inc wants the removal of Dividend Distribution Tax. Currently, DDT, which is a tax on dividend deducted at source by corporates and paid directly to the Centre, stands at 20.56 per cent. The tax, according to analysts, leads to cascading taxation and acts as an obstruction for non-resident investors.

