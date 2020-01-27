Home Business

ISWAI guidelines to curb irresponsible drinking

Published: 27th January 2020 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

International Spirits and wines Association of India (ISWAI) has recommended a slew of measures to the Tamil Nadu government by which it can curb irresponsible drinking among people. ISWAI has suggested that the state government be more liberal in licensing framework for bar licenses in fine dining restaurants, like other metro cities. This will help in curbing drinking at public places like parking and in cars.

The ISWAI has also stated that in state-owned liquor shops, TASMAC, more brands should be made available as it will curb illegal liquor sales.

The ISWAI had conducted a survey in association with National Restaurants Association of India across the country to understand issues and barriers of responsible drinking. In the survey, it was found that Chennai youths are willing to drink responsibly in hotels but either options are not available or they are charged exorbitantly.

