NTPC unlikely to acquire THDC India, NEEPCO this financial year

Similarly, the government’s shareholding of 100 per cent in NEEPCO will be divested along with transfer of management control to NTPC.

By Express News Service

State-run power giant NTPC Limited is unlikely to conclude its Rs 10,000 crore acquisition deal to buy government’s stake in THDC India Ltd and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd (NEEPCO), due to the delay in evaluation of deal.

The government, in a hurry to meet its overall disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for financial year 2019-20, had been keen to complete the transaction this fiscal.

The Department of Disinvestment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has engaged RBSA Advisors to evaluate NEEPCO, and Deloitte to evaluate THDC India transactions. However, sources said that NTPC is waiting for SBI Capital to evaluate the deal.

In that case, NTPC will not be able to complete the transaction of acquiring government stake in THDC India and NEEPCO this fiscal, as the process will still take a couple of months more.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved a proposal of the finance ministry for divestment of Central government’s stakes in THDC India and NEEPCO in November last year.
The Government of India’s shareholding of 74.23 per cent in THDC India will be divested along with transfer of management control to NTPC.

Similarly, the government’s shareholding of 100 per cent in NEEPCO will be divested along with transfer of management control to NTPC.

According to the company’s annual report, NEEPCO’s net worth as on March 31, 2019, was pegged at Rs 6,301.29 crore. The net worth of THDC India stood at Rs 9,280.78 crore.

According to the sources, the NTPC deal is not the lone such case. The privatisation of a number of state-owned companies is unlikely to be completed this financial year, and experts have already flagged concerns over achieving the ambitious 2019-20 divestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

