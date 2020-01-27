Home Business

Paytm Payments Bank to help identify rogue apps that could trigger fraud transactions

PPBL MD and CEO Satish Gupta said the bank is putting all efforts and resources into ensuring every user transaction is safe and secure on its platform.

Published: 27th January 2020 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Paytm (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Monday said it has added a new feature that analyses "rogue" apps on user devices that may trigger fraudulent transactions and advises users to uninstall such apps.

It is also leveraging artificial intelligence to immediately identify and block suspicious activities, and is undertaking periodic awareness drives throughout the country to educate users about fraud calls and SMSes, the bank said.

"PPBL is taking major countermeasures to safeguard user accounts. The bank using the latest cybersecurity tools has introduced a host of important updates.  The brand new feature analyses 'rogue' apps on user devices which might trigger fraudulent transactions and advises users to uninstall them," it said in a statement.

PPBL MD and CEO Satish Gupta said the bank is putting all efforts and resources into ensuring every user transaction is safe and secure on its platform.

"This security feature will scan the apps installed on the user device and will pop-up a security alert whenever a dangerous app is found that may put the users' accounts at risk. No transactions will be possible until the user uninstalls that fraudulent app," he added.

Gupta said PPBL has already seen cases where these features have stopped attempts to defraud customers.

"We will continue to spread awareness about scams and educate our users on ways to protect themselves from such scenarios," he added.

The statement added that PPBL is using leveraging AI to instantly detect suspicious transactions.

"Depending on the identified threat level of a transaction, the AI either slows it down or completely blocks the payment from getting completed.

The AI has been specifically designed keeping in mind the patterns of the various scams being run by fraudsters and is, therefore, able to combat most attacks on user accounts in real-time," it added.

The statement said the bank has a dedicated team of over 200 cybersecurity experts to ensure round the clock security of every user transaction.

The teams closely work with all state and central police forces and cyber-cells as well as telecom companies to detect, prevent and report fraudulent transactions for immediate action, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paytm Bank fraud
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp