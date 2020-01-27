Home Business

Toyota seeks scrappage policy, income tax benefit on purchase of all kinds of vehicles

The auto industry is willing to share its portion towards realising such scrappage policy, which will eventually have a more sustainable impact on the environment, TKM Senior Vice-President said.

Published: 27th January 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota

Toyota (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday urged the government to come out with a scrappage policy for old vehicles ahead of the Budget, while also seeking to extend income tax benefits available for electric cars to other vehicles as well.

"We would like the Budget to spur demand without putting any additional burden on the government exchequer; one way to achieve this is by realising the scrappage policy for all old vehicles, the draft policy of which has been shared by the government," TKM Senior Vice-President (Sales & Services) Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The auto industry is willing to share its portion towards realising such scrappage policy, which will eventually have a more sustainable impact on the environment, he added.

Additionally, another thrust area would be to extend the income tax benefits available for electric cars to other vehicles as well, or to extend the depreciation benefit currently available only to companies and professionals to personal customers also, Soni said.

"This kind of stimulus will not have significant impact on the government revenues in the immediate future while it can effectively improve consumer sentiment and help pull forward demand during the difficult period of BS-VI transition that will see prices of most vehicles go up," he added.

These purely temporary measures could help lead a phased improvement in the overall sentiments and revival of demand, Soni noted.

While presenting the Budget for 2019-20, the finance minister had proposed to provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loans taken to purchase electric vehicles as part of efforts to accelerate adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toyota Budget Budget 2020 Union budget 2020 Union budget 2020 Budget
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp