Commerce ministry puts Bharti Airtel in denied entry list for non-fulfilment of export obligation

The company will not be able to avail any export benefit or licence from the DGFT. The Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) is an export promotion scheme.

Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The commerce ministry has put Bharti Airtel in the denied entry list for non-fulfilment of export obligation under an export promotion scheme, sources said.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which is under the ministry, has put the company under this list which is commonly known as the back list for non-fulfilment of export obligation in respect of certain EPCG authorisation issued to them, they said.

Airtel sources said, "Airtel has not taken any such licence since April 2018, as there is no operational requirement. In fact, the company has already applied for the closure of all past licences that were due and is awaiting approval from the authorities." An e-mail sends to the company did not elicit any immediate response.

Due to this, the company will not be able to avail any export benefit or licence from the DGFT. The Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) is an export promotion scheme.

Under this, the import of capital goods is allowed at zero customs duty for manufacturing quality goods and services.

Under the scheme, capital goods imported at zero duty must fulfil EPCG export obligation equivalent to 6 times of duty saved on the capital goods.

Bharti Airtel DGFT
