Dr Reddy’s Q3 results: Pharma major registers net loss of Rs 570 crore

HYDERABAD: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) reported an unexpected net loss of Rs 570 crore for the quarter ended December 2019, citing impairment charges largely on account of one generic drug Nuvaring. Its net profit stood at Rs 485 crore during the same period last year.However, led by generics sales in emerging markets, India and Europe, total revenue during the quarter under review shot up 14 per cent to Rs 4,384 crore.

The launch authorised generic launches last month eroded the value DRL’s Nuvaring, forcing the company to take an impairment charge of Rs 1,110 crore. Besides, the pharma major also incurred impairment charges to the tune of Rs 210 crore on other products. Together, the total impairment costs during Q3 stood at Rs 1,320 crore. Excluding the intangible impairment, DRL’s profit before tax would be Rs 793 crore. Impairment charge is when companies find the real value of an asset is worth less than its value in the books.

As such, companies write-down the value of the asset, which in turn reduces the company’s net worth. According to Saumen Chakraborti, CFO, DRL, excluding the one-off items, the company clocked the highest-ever quarterly revenue. “The current quarter performance has been good across all our businesses and we achieved strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins,” said GV Prasad, co-chairman and MD, DRL.

Notwithstanding the surprise quarterly loss, DRL’s shares ended higher on Monday. In fact, the scrip rose nearly six per cent to Rs 3,207.40 compared to its previous close of Rs 3,028.05 on BSE. It also hit a fresh 52-week high. Meanwhile, the US market, which accounts for 36 per cent of the total revenues, grew at eight per cent to Rs 1,600 crore from Rs 1,483 crore the previous year.