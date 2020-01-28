Home Business

Green technologies to get pride of place in Auto Expo 2020

For the first time ever, market giant Hyundai will be showcasing their line-up of performance cars at the biennial automotive event.

Published: 28th January 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

car

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The 15th Auto Expo, to be held in Greater Noida from February 7-12, may see fewer participants but is likely to play host to a lot of activity in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Besides green technology, including electric and BS-VI compliant vehicles, global standard safety features are also on the agenda as regulatory norms tighten in India. While all companies will have concepts to showcase their plans for the future, SUVs are expected to continue to dominate, pointed out industry observers.

In the luxury segment, Mercedes-Benz is the only brand participating in this edition of Auto Expo tilted ‘Explore the World of Mobility’. Mercedes will have a slew of vehicles to show, including its recently unveiled electric vehicle: EQC. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Matic+4-Door coupe, the world’s fastest series production four-seater, will make its India debut at the expo. That aside, the carmaker will also launch the V-Class Marco Polo luxury camper in India on February 6, which will be the country’s first commercially produced camper and come packed with a plethora of features. 

“Inspired by the success of the V-Class Luxury MPV in India, we will be launching the V-Class Marco Polo Camper at Auto Expo 2020,” Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said, adding that “the new camper is going to create a lot of interest among customers, who already have shown overwhelming response to the V-Class luxury MPVs.”

Popular names such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Mahindra also have a lot slated for the event. With EVs being the buzzword, market leader Maruti has confirmed that its Futuro-e electric SUV coupe concept will make its global debut at the Expo, besides showcasing the highly awaited new Vitara Brezza with a petrol drive. Conceptualised and designed by the Maruti Suzuki design team in India, the Futuro-e is intended for “aspirational youth”, it said. 

For the first time ever, market giant Hyundai will be showcasing their line-up of performance cars at the biennial automotive event. There is no official word on which of these N-badged cars will make their way to the Expo, however, speculations are rife that the 2020 Hyundai Verna will debut along with the 2020 Hyundai Creta. The globally-unveiled 2020 Hyundai Sonata could also be one of the primary highlights of the show. 

Kia concept SUV teased
Kia Motors India has released a set of teasers for its upcoming compact SUV concept which is slated to make its world debut at the Auto Expo this year. The compact SUV, which is likely to be launched sometime during the festive season in 2020, is set to be the company’s smallest model in its India portfolio. According to sources, the concept is likely to be under four metres in length and will take on established rivals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Auto Expo 2020
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp