Green technologies to get pride of place in Auto Expo 2020

By Express News Service

The 15th Auto Expo, to be held in Greater Noida from February 7-12, may see fewer participants but is likely to play host to a lot of activity in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Besides green technology, including electric and BS-VI compliant vehicles, global standard safety features are also on the agenda as regulatory norms tighten in India. While all companies will have concepts to showcase their plans for the future, SUVs are expected to continue to dominate, pointed out industry observers.

In the luxury segment, Mercedes-Benz is the only brand participating in this edition of Auto Expo tilted ‘Explore the World of Mobility’. Mercedes will have a slew of vehicles to show, including its recently unveiled electric vehicle: EQC. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Matic+4-Door coupe, the world’s fastest series production four-seater, will make its India debut at the expo. That aside, the carmaker will also launch the V-Class Marco Polo luxury camper in India on February 6, which will be the country’s first commercially produced camper and come packed with a plethora of features.

“Inspired by the success of the V-Class Luxury MPV in India, we will be launching the V-Class Marco Polo Camper at Auto Expo 2020,” Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said, adding that “the new camper is going to create a lot of interest among customers, who already have shown overwhelming response to the V-Class luxury MPVs.”

Popular names such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Mahindra also have a lot slated for the event. With EVs being the buzzword, market leader Maruti has confirmed that its Futuro-e electric SUV coupe concept will make its global debut at the Expo, besides showcasing the highly awaited new Vitara Brezza with a petrol drive. Conceptualised and designed by the Maruti Suzuki design team in India, the Futuro-e is intended for “aspirational youth”, it said.

For the first time ever, market giant Hyundai will be showcasing their line-up of performance cars at the biennial automotive event. There is no official word on which of these N-badged cars will make their way to the Expo, however, speculations are rife that the 2020 Hyundai Verna will debut along with the 2020 Hyundai Creta. The globally-unveiled 2020 Hyundai Sonata could also be one of the primary highlights of the show.

Kia concept SUV teased

Kia Motors India has released a set of teasers for its upcoming compact SUV concept which is slated to make its world debut at the Auto Expo this year. The compact SUV, which is likely to be launched sometime during the festive season in 2020, is set to be the company’s smallest model in its India portfolio. According to sources, the concept is likely to be under four metres in length and will take on established rivals.