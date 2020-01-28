OPPO signs pact with IIT Hyderabad for R&D

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: OPPO, Chinese smartphone brand, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad to promote research in the field of science and technology. The MoU will facilitate joint research and development for multiple projects over a period of two years. The focus of the research work will be on the development of technologies in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other areas. The MoU will help both OPPO and IIT Hyderabad to conduct research in core areas of software, hardware and internet services to ensure integrated user experience for the Indian audience.

The MoU was signed by Tasleem Arif, VP and head (R&D), OPPO India and Sumohana S Channappayya, Dean (R&D), IIT Hyderabad. Arif said, “Our collaboration with IIT Hyderabad is in line with our vision to enhance R&D and innovation capabilities at OPPO India as we continue our endeavour to build localised solutions for the Indian market. The collaboration aims to pave the way to carry out quality research and promote the integration of cutting-edge technology, particularly in the areas of 5G and AI.”

The partnership is aimed at developing solutions and bridging the gap between academic excellence and business requirements and to help create an industry-ready workforce. Channappayya said, “We are happy to collaborate with OPPO India through the expertise of our researchers, to further support and strengthen their R&D efforts in bringing technological breakthroughs for the Indian market. This collaboration with OPPO will help in the development of indigenous solutions...”