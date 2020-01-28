Home Business

Sensex rises over 150 pts, HDFC top gainer

Broader markets continued to outperform signalling that investors are hoping for an economic revival in the upcoming budget.

Published: 28th January 2020 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, bse, nse, nifty, shares

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points in opening session on Tuesday driven by gains in index-heavyweight HDFC following strong quarterly results.

Starting on a highly volatile note, the 30-share BSE index swung nearly 200 points in early trade before quoting 97.09 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 41,252.21.

Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 29.20 points, or 0.24 per cent, up at 12,148.20.

HDFC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 2 per cent after the country's largest pureplay mortgage lender reported a near four-fold growth in net profit at Rs 8,372.5 crore for the three months to December as against Rs 2,113.8 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Maruti, Sun Pharma, SBI, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank were also trading with gains.

Top losers included PowerGrid, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, NTPC and HUL, rising up to 1.24 per cent.

According to analysts, strong earnings of select bluechips lifted benchmarks.

Broader markets continued to outperform signalling that investors are hoping for an economic revival in the upcoming budget.

However, volatility remained amid a global selloff triggered by concerns over the impact of rapidly-spreading coronavirus on world economies, they added.

Bourses in Japan and South Korea were trading with sharp losses, while markets in China, Korea and Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.61 per cent to USD 58.22 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 5 paise to 71.38 against the US dollar in morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 458.07 points, or 1.10 per cent, lower at 41,155.12, and Nifty closed 129.25 points, or 1.06 per cent, down at 12,119.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 438.85 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 10.51 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSE BSE Sensex
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp