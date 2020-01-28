Home Business

Stocks slump as coronavirus scare casts shadow on global economy

During the day, the index swung over 463 points. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty settled the day 63.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, down at 12,055.80.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market gauges Sensex and Nifty tumbled further on Tuesday as investors continued to engage in sell-offs for a second day in a row fearing economic fallout of deadly coronavirus.

Besides, other domestic factors like weak quarterly earnings by corporates, reports suggesting shortfall in tax collections and a general caution ahead of Union Budget weighed on investor sentiments.

At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 188.26 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 40,966.86 -- its weakest level in over six weeks.

During the day, the index swung over 463 points. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty settled the day 63.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, down at 12,055.80.

In the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser, dropping 4.55 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Maruti, ITC, Nestle India and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank advanced up to 1.53 per cent. Sectorally, BSE telecom was the biggest loser, cracking 4.11 per cent, followed by metal, energy, power, auto and FMCG indices.

While BSE oil and gas, IT and finance indices ended higher. In the broader market, BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell up to 0.52 per cent.

The Indian market was caught in intense volatility for a second straight day, guided by global sell-off amid mounting concerns over the impact of China's coronavirus on the world economy, analysts said.

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106, while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed.

Confirmed virus cases have also been reported from about a dozen countries. In signs of fear of the deadly virus in the global market, South Korea's Kospi plunged over 3 per cent and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.55 per cent. Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a tepid note."Auto sector has given a setback to the market due to low demand, fall in realisations and higher competition.

India is taking a careful approach since Q3 has not given a positive sign of revival in corporate earnings as expected.

Global market is negative on concerns that Novel Coronavirus issue may slowdown the world economy," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Brent crude oil futures dropped 0.77 per cent to USD 58.13 per barrel. On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 71.34 per US dollar.

Sources with direct knowledge of the development said income and corporate tax collections are likely to miss FY2020 targets by as much as Rs 1.5 lakh crore while indirect taxes may fall short by about Rs 50,000 crore on drop in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a sluggish economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stocks Nifty BSE NSE
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp