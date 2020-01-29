Home Business

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Total income of the company grew 41 per cent to Rs 7,026 crore for October-December of 2019-20 as against Rs 4,992 crore in year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Wednesday reported the highest ever quarterly consolidated net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in December 2019 quarter on the back of healthy interest income.

The non-banking finance company posted a 52 per cent jump in Q3 net profit as compared with Rs 1,060 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income of the company grew 41 per cent to Rs 7,026 crore for October-December of 2019-20 as against Rs 4,992 crore in year-ago period, Bajaj Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The net interest income was up by 42 per cent at Rs 4,537 crore from Rs 3,206 crore. While the interest income increased by 39 per cent to Rs 6,105 crore from Rs 4,387 crore in Q3 of 2018-19.

The company's asset under management (AUM) as on December 31, 2019, rose to Rs 1,45,092 crore, up 35 per cent from Rs 1,07,507 crore.

New loans booked in terms of volume increased 13 per cent to 76.7 lakh from 67.7 lakh, it added. The consolidated figures of BFL include the results of its wholly-owned subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd.

From 2019-20, BFL and its subsidiary BHFL have opted for the reduced rate of 25.17 per cent for computation of income tax as per recently inserted section of the Income Tax Act, 1961, the company said.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) and net NPA as on December 31, 2019, stood at 1.61 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively.

Bajaj Finance also informed that its board of directors has appointed Deepak Bagati as the Chief Risk Officer of the company with immediate effect.

Bagati will take charge in place of Fakhari Sarjan. The stock of Bajaj Finance was trading at Rs 4,366.45 on the BSE, up 3.64 per cent over the previous close.

