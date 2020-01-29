Central Bank of India posts Q3 profit at Rs155 cr

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Central Bank of India on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 155 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, against a net loss of Rs 718 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year. Its total income in the third quarter grew nearly 15 per cent to Rs 7,278 from Rs 6,329 crore in Q3FY19. “The profit was mainly driven by reduction in cost of funds by focusing more on CASA, better trading profit due to a balanced investment portfolio, and recovery from written-off accounts,” said Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO of the bank. While the lender was booking losses and reeling under NPA pressure for the most part of FY19, the situation has improved in the current fiscal.

It has booked over Rs 100 crore profit in all the three quarters of FY20. “The net NPA has reduced to 9.26 per cent in Q3FY20, as compared to 10.32 per cent in Q3FY19, we are further looking forward to bringing it below 6 per cent, depending upon the financial environment,” said Mohapatra. The bank’s total NPA in Q3FY20 stood at Rs 33,259 crore, of which 61.38 per cent was from the corporate sector. The PSB has planned for organisational restructuring and financial consolidation by monetising non-core assets to streamline business.