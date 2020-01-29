Home Business

CIAT's Desi e-commerce venture to take on Amazon, Flipkart

Traders’ body to register shopkeepers across the country to launch an e-portal by August.

Published: 29th January 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Confederation of All India Traders staging a protest against Amazon Chief Jeff Bezo’s visit in New Delhi | FILE

By BISMA HMALIK
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of Indian Traders (CIAT) will soon start a nationwide-registration process of the traders/ shopkeepers from all over the country to bring them onto an e-commerce platform which is expected to be launched in August.

A pilot project of the initiative has already begun in Madhya Pradesh where individual e-stores have been created for the traders, CAIT, General Secretary, Praveen Khandelwal said. The nationwide programme of creating a coherent B2B and B2C e-commerce platform for small retailers/ traders of the country will take next four-five months. Most likely, the platform will be launched in August, Khandelwal said, adding that traders would comply by the regulatory process and required license that may be needed to operate such a platform. The announcement has come at a time when the CAIT, an association of 70 million traders from the country have registered strong protest against e-tailers like Amazon and Walmart backed Flipkart accusing them of flouting the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) rules.

CAIT had recently written to PM Modi, finance and commerce ministries seeking a ban on the major e-commerce sites accusing them of deep discounting, predatory pricing and preferential treatment to select traders which has caused a huge revenue loss to the local business ecosystem as well as to the government. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has already initiated an investigation into the allegations made by a Delhi traders body against e-commerce portals accusing them of violating various provisions of the Competition Act (2002).

The CCI has ordered its Director General to investigate the violations of the Section 26(1) of the Competition Act,2002 and submit the findings within 60 days. The e-commerce industry in India expected to cross $120 billion in 2020 growing at compounded annual growth rate of 51%, may overtake US soon to become the second-largest market globally. With 100% FDI allowed in the e-commerce sector, the investments into the industry crossed $7 billion in 2018, as per a report by India Brand Equity Foundation. Amazon chief, Jeff Bezos during his recent India visit announced that the e-commerce giant would pump in $1 billion to bring Small and medium businesses in India onto the platform which took the total amount invested in India to $6.5 billion

Cashing in
American retailer, Walmart acquired a major stake (77%) in Flipkart in 2018 through a $16 billion deal and the analysts believe that Walmart was able to receive 50% of returns within a year of the deal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CIAT Confederation of Indian Traders Amazon Amazon India e-commerce e-stores Flipkart Jeff Bezos Indian market
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp