Ferns N Petals offers ‘experiential gifting’ to lovers

NEW DELHI: With Valentine’s day less than a month away, India’s largest gifting brand, Ferns N Petals has launched special categories of gifts for millennial lovers, ranging from roses with shelf life of two years, to a hot balloon ride for the couple to make it more personalise for its customers and is expecting to grow at 40 per cent over the next three years.

“For this Valentine’s, FNP will be offering a plethora of new categories like forever roses with a shelf life of 2 years, personalised jewellery and watches, innovative planters and heart-shaped flower arrangements. We are also launching gift options with Luvit Chocolate, 4700BC Popcorn,” Pawan Gadia, CEO, Online and Retail, Ferns N Petals said. Apart from that the company has also come up with creating more moments than just gifts.

“We will be offering unique and romantic ideas for Valentine’s Day to plan a mesmerising surprise for the lovers, in the form of experiential gifting. A candlelight dinner or a poolside lunch, a hot balloon ride or food in a plane – one can choose any of these adventurous yet romantic ideas to spend their special day with their special someone,” Gadia added. Started as a single-store flower shop under the entrepreneurship of Vikaas Gutgutia, the company has now emerged as a reputed brand with 11 verticals under the FNP World.

“We are expecting to continue the growth rate of 40% over the next 3 years,” Gadia, said. The company has attributed this success to constant innovation. For instance, for environmentally conscious customers it has created a new category of gifting plants. “Plants category is promising and growing rapidly. The trend of eco-friendly gifting is picking up well but we don’t see it cannibalising the flower category, Millennials are conscious about the environment and are adopting eco-friendly gifts,” Gadia said. The company has recently launched Alexa Skill for gift delivery in Asia,

which will allow customers to order and send flowers or cakes conveniently by just using their voice. Ferns N Petals will be launching this Alexa Skill for the customers in UAE by June 2020 and in Singapore by the end of this year.