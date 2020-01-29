Payback  likely to join hands with ott platforms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Riding on the e-commerce boom, multi-brand loyalty program platform Payback is in the final stage of discussion with high-frequency transaction segments — food delivery companies, cab aggregators and OTT platforms for its next phase of growth.

The move, it says, will help the company strengthen its user base which has now crossed 130 million customers, said Ramakant Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Payback India, in an interview with Gunja Sharan. Excerpts: Tell us about your expansion plans We have recently announced our partnership with Max Life Insurance and Cleartrip through which customers can earn and redeem their points. We are now in the final stage of talks for partnerships with food delivery and cab aggregators, grocery and OTT platforms.

We have over four million customers on our app. We also have partnerships with banks such as ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and American Express Bank. On retail segment, we have partners like Big Bazaar, Club Factory, Big Basket etc. We have affiliate partners with major e-commerce players like Amazon, and Flipkart. What does Payback 2.0 signify? It means we are taking big leads in our programs. Payback has over 130 million customers and over 100 partners from where customers can shop and earn points. We have also built an analytics platform,

where we analyse customers’ historical purchase behaviour and preferences, shopping patterns, and right time to offer them our services. Why did you chose OTT platforms for partnerships? Many consumers are downloading OTT applications which are subscription based. The idea is moving consumers from consuming free contents to paid content and this is where rewards will pay an important role as customers love to redeem points. What are your plans for tier 2 and tier 3 cities? There is a saturation level for consumption of products and services in urban India. When I say 130 million customers are in our program, it means we have already penetrated in these regions through our partnerships. For example, ICICI Bank has their branches in all cities and Big Bazaar is also present in tier 2 and tier 3 cities so Payback has also reached in the smaller towns via partnerships.

Digital platform is the best medium and it is the way to go forward. What should be done to raise consumption amid slowdown? Customers are cautious about their spending, but if you give them the right value, you can beat slowdown. It can be done through right offers, communication and marketing strategy. We also have our own offers called ‘Payback Days’ where customers will get offers from Big Bazaar, HPCL, Book My Show etc, apart from ours.

If you will transact via Payback on ecommerce platforms, you will get benefits from them as well as from us — a win-win for all consumers. Why would any company join your program? We have been operating for 14 years and have developed an understanding of the market. We also have a 360 degree visibility of customer’s behaviour as we work across sectors such as banks, retail and e-commerce companies. We bring in a collaborat ive market where brands get more value from what they spend on customer retention. If any company does this on their own, it comes with a hefty cost.