Home Business

Payback  likely to join hands with ott platforms

We have over four million customers on our app. We also have partnerships with banks such as ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and American Express Bank.

Published: 29th January 2020 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Riding on the e-commerce boom, multi-brand loyalty program platform Payback is in the final stage of discussion with high-frequency transaction segments — food delivery companies, cab aggregators and OTT platforms for its next phase of growth.

The move, it says, will help the company strengthen its user base which has now crossed 130 million customers, said Ramakant Khandelwal, chief marketing officer, Payback India, in an interview with Gunja Sharan. Excerpts: Tell us about your expansion plans We have recently announced our partnership with Max Life Insurance and Cleartrip through which customers can earn and redeem their points. We are now in the final stage of talks for partnerships with food delivery and cab aggregators, grocery and OTT platforms.

We have over four million customers on our app. We also have partnerships with banks such as ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and American Express Bank. On retail segment, we have partners like Big Bazaar, Club Factory, Big Basket etc. We have affiliate partners with major e-commerce players like Amazon, and Flipkart. What does Payback 2.0 signify? It means we are taking big leads in our programs. Payback has over 130 million customers and over 100 partners from where customers can shop and earn points. We have also built an analytics platform,

where we analyse customers’ historical purchase behaviour and preferences, shopping patterns, and right time to offer them our services. Why did you chose OTT platforms for partnerships? Many consumers are downloading OTT applications which are subscription based. The idea is moving consumers from consuming free contents to paid content and this is where rewards will pay an important role as customers love to redeem points. What are your plans for tier 2 and tier 3 cities? There is a saturation level for consumption of products and services in urban India. When I say 130 million customers are in our program, it means we have already penetrated in these regions through our partnerships. For example, ICICI Bank has their branches in all cities and Big Bazaar is also present in tier 2 and tier 3 cities so Payback has also reached in the smaller towns via partnerships.

Digital platform is the best medium and it is the way to go forward. What should be done to raise consumption amid slowdown? Customers are cautious about their spending, but if you give them the right value, you can beat slowdown. It can be done through right offers, communication and marketing strategy. We also have our own offers called ‘Payback Days’ where customers will get offers from Big Bazaar, HPCL, Book My Show etc, apart from ours.

If you will transact via Payback on ecommerce platforms, you will get benefits from them as well as from us — a win-win for all consumers. Why would any company join your program? We have been operating for 14 years and have developed an understanding of the market. We also have a 360 degree visibility of customer’s behaviour as we work across sectors such as banks, retail and e-commerce companies. We bring in a collaborat ive market where brands get more value from what they spend on customer retention. If any company does this on their own, it comes with a hefty cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Payback e-commerce
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp