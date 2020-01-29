Home Business

Sensex darts up 232 points; Nifty above 12,100

In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance was the biggest gainer, rising 4.95 per cent, followed by Nestle India, ITC, Infosys and NTPC.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, stocks, bse, nse, nifty, shares

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex rallied 231.80 points on Wednesday, driven by gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ITC, RIL and Infosys. The 30-share BSE index settled 231.80 points, or 0.57 per cent, higher at 41,198.66.

It hit an intra-day high of 41,334.86 and a low of 41,108.19. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 73.70 points, or 0.61 per cent, up at 12,129.50.

In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance was the biggest gainer, rising 4.95 per cent, followed by Nestle India, ITC, Infosys and NTPC.

On the other hand, TCS, HDFC, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank ended in the negative territory.

According to traders, recovery in global equities and hopes of growth-boosting measures in the upcoming Budget buoyed market sentiment. Further, short-covering ahead of January derivatives expiry also lifted key indices, they said.

Bourses in Japan and South Korea ended with gains, while Hong Kong closed with sharp losses as the market opened after the Lunar New Year break.

Bourses in China remained closed. Stock exchanges in Europe opened on a positive note, even as investors assessed the risks posed by the Wuhan coronavirus.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.71 per cent to USD 59.93 per barrel. On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 8 paise to 71.23 per US dollar (intra-day).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp