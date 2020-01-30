Home Business

Fiscal slippage likely to be managed by issuance of bonds to fund infrastructure expenditure

The Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management allows for this in order to bring in structural reforms and the government may use that clause to stretch the deficit to 3.2 to 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

Published: 30th January 2020 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government is expected to relax fiscal norms using a legal loophole to fund an expenditure push in infrastructure and rural spending in the upcoming budget; it may do so through bond issuances.

According to top officials, the government could use escape clauses in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act to relax its preordained fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent to a higher spending.

"The FRBM allows for this in order to bring in structural reforms and the government may use that clause to stretch the deficit to 3.2 to 3.4 per cent of the GDP. Several structural reforms have been undertaken and a number of new reforms will be part of the budget … So, if we decide to relax deficit targets, we have a right to do so," an official pointed out. 

However, to fund any increase in fiscal deficit, the government has to increase borrowing. Commercial banks are usually happy to lap up any paper floated by the government, but the problem is that this could crowd out private sector borrowers.

As it is, the credit growth has been slowing. Credit growth for 2019 was at 7.1 per cent, the second slowest in this decade, and the government does not want it to slow down further.

One way out is to get the RBI to subscribe to the government’s borrowing programme. Though the Central government is not allowed to borrow from the RBI by law, it has the right to float bonds, which could be subscribed directly by the RBI.

Officials point out that relaxing the fiscal deficit would be also all right as the deficit for the current year would overshoot the target of 3.3 per cent and may go up to 3.5-3.6 per cent. "We will end the year with both lower GST collections because of the economic slowdown and lower corporate tax collections because of a tax cut," said a top official of the revenue department.  

Tax collections are expected to be better in 2020-21, but officials point out that with the huge cut in corporate tax rates and the slowdown persisting in the economy, the chances for double-digit increase in tax collections over the 2019-2020 budget estimates were not very bright.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management FRBM Act Infrastructure spending Credit growth infrastructure
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp