Home Business

Government simplifies norms under Company Act to wind up small firms

The Central government has notified new rules that will make it easier for smaller companies to wind up under the company law.

Published: 30th January 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government has notified new rules that will make it easier for smaller companies to wind up under the company law. The move will help lessen the burden on the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and improve ease of doing business for start-ups.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has notified the Companies (Winding Up) Rules, 2020, according to which the government will provide companies with assets of up to Rs 1 crore a fast-track procedure for shutting shop, bypassing the legal route that they have had to follow so far. The Centre will provide required approvals to such companies for winding up, instead of the tribunal.

Petitions for winding up of companies, however, are subject to various conditions, including thresholds on turnover and paid-up capital. This will be applicable for firms with asset size of Rs 1 crore. The new rules would be effective from April 1. According to Akila Agrawal, partner and head (M&A) at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, the rules seek to reduce, inter-alia, the burden of the NCLT by enabling summary procedures for liquidation to be filed with the Central government.

Though the draft rules had made this available only for small companies, the final rules make it available to companies that have assets of book value not exceeding Rs 1 crore; and have not taken deposits beyond Rs 25 lakh, have no secured loans beyond Rs 50 lakh, turnover beyond Rs 50 crore or paid-up capital beyond Rs 1 crore,” Agrawal said. Currently, voluntary liquidation cases are primarily taken up under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. “A large part of the procedure applicable to regular companies continues to be applicable to the companies that can opt for the summary procedure. It is therefore unclear if the process will be fast-tracked merely by shifting the jurisdiction to the Central government,” she noted.

New Rules

  • The new rules mandate that closure of the firm will be carried out by a government-appointed liquidator, who will take charge of the assets and deal with the claims 
  • If the liquidator finds any fraud that have been committed by shareholders, directors or other officials of the firm, the government may order a probe 
  • The Centre will issue directions to the liquidator in case of firms going for summary liquidation similar to what bankruptcy tribunals do in other cases
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp