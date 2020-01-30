JSW infra to spend Rs 300 cr for 1st container terminal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Infrastructure Ltd has signed a concession agreement on Wednesday with New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) to develop and operate its first container terminal project for 30 years.

As part of the agreement, the Mumbai-based company will invest nearly `300 crore to develop the container terminal, which will have a capacity of 4,00,000 Twenty foot-Equivalent Units (TEUs). The bidding began in July 2019 and it was reported that JSW’s winning bid was almost double the rate quoted by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

The container terminal will have a quay length of 350 metres and accommodate vessels up to 9,000 TEUs, the company said in a statement. It will have a backup storage area of 15.5 hectares for storage of containers.