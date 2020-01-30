Home Business

Special relief package in the offing for NBFCs

Non-banking sector, which has been facing liquidity crunch ever since the IL&FS fiasco, is not out of the woods yet

Published: 30th January 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

NBFC, Bad loans

Representational image (File photo)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre may dole out a special relief package for Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFC) struggling to recover from the aftermath of a liquidity crisis post the defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS).“The last budget had put a lot of emphasis on the NBFC sector. The situation has certainly improved in last six months, but the sector is still not out of danger, given the crisis in the housing sector. The NBFCs are still gripped by fear of defaults. So, the upcoming budget is likely to provide a special package dedicated for the stressed sector. This will give an immediate relief to NBFCs,” a senior finance ministry official said.

The NBFCs have sought setting up of a permanent refinance window for the sector in the Union Budget FY 2020-21, which they say will help them diversify their funding sources.The sector has been under pressure since September 2018, after the collapse of infrastructure lender IL&FS, and it spilled over to many other companies including Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), Indiabulls and several small firms. Post the IL&FS fiasco, banks stopped lending to the NBFC sector fearing high risk, which created liquidity crisis.In her last budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced slew of schemes for the banks to help the NBFC sector. However, the crisis is yet to subside completely.
In November 2019,

the government notified Section 227 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, empowering the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to refer financial sector players such as NBFCs and Housing Finance Companies with assets worth at least `500 crore to insolvency courts (the banks were excluded from this). The RBI on Friday constituted a three-member panel to advise its administrator to help recover nearly `84,000 crore bad loans.While top NBFCs continue to receive funding, those with poor asset quality have to suffer higher borrowing cost, further putting them under strain. “Recent developments in the NBFC sector have brought it under greater market discipline as the better performing companies continued to raise funds while those with asset liability management and/or asset quality concerns were subjected to higher borrowing costs,” RBI said in its latest Financial Stability Report.The RBI is very closely monitoring the top 50 NBFCs, which represent roughly 75 per cent of the asset size of the sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Non-Banking Finance Companies Special relief package
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp