Sundram Fasteners sets up plant in AP; sees 7.6 per cent fall in standalone profit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Auto component maker Sundram Fasteners, part of the diversified conglomerate TVS Group, on Wednesday said it has inaugurated a Rs 100-crore manufacturing facility at Sri City SEZ in Andhra Pradesh.

The plant has already begun commercial production and even shipped its first consignment to Germany this week. According to the company, the plant will produce and export high precision engineering components to a leading European manufacturer for onward supply to its global marquee OEM customers for their existing as well as new programmes.“The new unit will provide further impetus to the company’s export thrust through addition of products to its portfolio as well as diversifying its export customer base,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company reported 9.95 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 105 crore for the third quarter ending December 2019, as against Rs 116 crore it reported during the corresponding period a year ago. Consolidated total revenue too plunged 28 per cent to Rs 835 crore in Q3FY20 from Rs 1,159 crore in Q3FY19.On a standalone basis, its net profit fell 7.6 per cent at Rs 104 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 111 crore in the same period last year. Standalone revenue too was down 32 per cent at Rs 693 crore in Q3FY20 compared to Rs 1,019 crore during the same period the previous year. Owing to declining industry volumes, domestic sales was lower at Rs 446 crore in Q3FY20 as against Rs 608 crore a year ago, the company added.

Tata Power net up 11.76% at Rs 245.64 cr

Tata Power has posted 11.76 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 245.64 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, buoyed by lower operational losses at its Mundra plant and steady revenue growth despite poor demand of electricity. Consolidated net profit was Rs 219.79 crore in the year ago period, the company said.

Coffee Day posts Q2 net loss of Rs 190 cr

Coffee Day Enterprises on Wednesday reported unaudited management compiled consolidated net loss of Rs 190.02 crore for the second quarter ended September 2019, as against a net profit of Rs 23.83 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations in Q2 stood at Rs 843.16 crore as compared to Rs 979.73 crore a year ago.

Global gains help Godrej Consumer profit rise 5%

Godrej Consumer Products, controlled by billionaire Adi Godrej, has reported 5.1 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 445.20 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, as strong demand in international markets provided cushion against the slowing domestic consumption.