Union Budget 2020: Know these 8 key terms to understand the budget better 

Do you want to follow the budget but have difficulty in understanding the jargons? Well, we have broken down the terms for you to get a better understanding of the budget! 

1) Budget:

A budget is also known as the annual financial statement. It is a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government in that particular year.  It budget will be presented by the Finance Minister every year. This years budget will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. 

2) Economic Survey:

It is a flagship document which will be released every year a day before the budget is presented. It offers more than just a snapshot of the various sectors of the economy and the overall economic scenario. It also highlights the prospects of the economy and suggests policy changes the government should explore.

3) Direct tax: 

Direct tax is levied on the income of individuals or organisations like income tax, corporate tax, inheritance tax, etc.

4) Indirect taxes:

Taxes paid by consumers for goods and services. The most common example of an indirect tax is import duties.

5) Inflation:

It refers to the general increase in the price of goods and services in the economy during a particular period of time. As prices rise, a single unit of currency loses value as it buys fewer goods and services. This loss of purchasing power impacts the general cost of living for the common public which ultimately leads to a deceleration in economic growth. 

6) Fiscal deficit:

A fiscal deficit refers to the difference between the income and expenditure of the government. in other words, it is a shortfall in a government's income compared to its spending. The government that has a fiscal deficit is spending beyond its means.

Do not confuse fiscal deficit with fiscal debt. The latter is the total debt accumulated over years of deficit spending.

7) Fiscal policy:

Fiscal policy is the means by which a government adjusts its spending levels and tax rates to influence the nation's economy. By using a mix of monetary and fiscal policies, governments can control economic phenomena.

8) Gross domestic policy:

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the total monetary or market value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country. It provides a snapshot of the economy of a country and is used to estimate the size of an economy and its growth rate.

