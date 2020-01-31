Home Business

60 lakh informal workers, small traders enrolled under new pension schemes: President Ram Nath Kovind

The PM-SYM scheme provides for a minimum monthly assured pension of Rs 3,000 for unorganised sector workers from the age of 60 years.

Published: 31st January 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PIB)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 60 lakh informal sector workers and small traders are covered under the pension schemes launched in 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

Last year, the government launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) and Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyapari Maan-dhan Yojana (PM-LVM) for providing assured minimum pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

"Farmers, agricultural labourers, unorganized sector labourers and small traders of the country had expectations of a pension scheme that would be of help to them in their old age.

"My Government has not only fulfilled their wish, but also has covered about 60 lakh beneficiaries so far, under these pension schemes," Kovind said addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The PM-SYM scheme provides for a minimum monthly assured pension of Rs 3,000 for unorganised sector workers from the age of 60 years.

The scheme was launched in February 2019. The government in the Union Budget 2019-20 set a target of enrolling ten crore workers under the scheme in the next five years.

Any informal sector worker in the age group of 18-40 years can enrol for PM-SYM.

The monthly insurance premium ranges from Rs 55 at the age of 18 years to Rs 200 at the age of 40 years.

The central government is making equal contributions for these workers under the scheme.

A similar scheme for small traders and retailers was approved by the Union Cabinet in May last year in its first meeting after Modi 2.0 took over.

The PM-LVM scheme was formally launched in September 2019.

It is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme.

Enrolment under the scheme is done through Common Service Centres, with its network of 3.50 lakh centres across the country.

Traders in the age group of 18-40 years with an annual turnover, not exceeding Rs 1.5 crore and who are not a member of EPFO/ESIC/NPS/PM-SYM or an income tax payer, can join PM-LVM.

Under the scheme, 50 per cent monthly contribution is payable by the beneficiary and equal matching contribution is paid by the Centre.

Subscribers, after attaining the age of 60 years, are eligible for a monthly minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000.

It envisaged a coverage of about 50 lakh enrolments under the scheme for 2019-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Budget 2020 Union Budget 2020 Pension schemes PMSYM
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp