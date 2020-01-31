Home Business

Economic Survey 2020 paints the reality of doing business in India

More interestingly, to operate in Delhi and Kolkata, restaurants need Police Eating House License' which requires 45 documents to get a license.

In India, it takes four years or nearly 1,445 days to enforce a contract in India. (Express Illustrations)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reforms on insolvency, getting a company registration or SEBI regulations to protect shareholders have uplifted India’s ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing business chart, but not much has advanced in the actual business climate. Simply put, starting a business in the country is anything but a cumbersome task, finds the Economy Survey 2020.

A series of case studies used to analyse the time taken at various stages of running a business has shown that the major challenge most companies face is the maze of laws, rules and regulations in manufacturing and services sector.

Today, manufacturing units in India still have to conform to 6,796 compliance requirements and it is "just an illustration of the bewilderingly wide range of rules that the sector faces". Service sector, on the other hand, has its own regulatory hurdles even for routine businesses. 

Digging deeper into the figures show that bars and restaurants -- a crucial source of employment and growth globally and also a business that, by its nature, faces a high frequency of starting new businesses and shutting old ones -- needs about 12 to 16 licenses to start business, which is four times that of Singapore and China.

The national capital, in particular, requires 26 documents. More interestingly, to operate in Delhi and Kolkata, restaurants need Police Eating House License' which requires 45 documents to get a license, which is far more than the number of documents required for a license to procure new arms and major fireworks, 19 and 12 respectively, it noted.

It is glaring to find that under at least four heads --- starting a business, registering property, paying taxes and enforcing contracts --- India fares poorly even as the country’s ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business (EoBD) index has improved impressively in the last few years. India now ranks 63 in World Bank’s Doing Business ranking out of 190 countries, improving from 142 in 2014.

To achieve the government’s objective of breaking into the top 30 in the EoDB index, however, would mean a lot more hard work on several fronts. In India, it takes four years or nearly 1,445 days to enforce a contract in India.

“With a rank of 163 out of 190 nations in enforcing contracts, only a few nations like Afghanistan, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe perform worse than India,” the Survey noted. Paying taxes takes up more than 250 hours in India compared to 140 hours in New Zealand, 138 in China and 191 in Indonesia.

If this isn’t enough to realise that ease of doing business in India is far from perfect, then there’s more to it. It takes four months to finally get a construction permit for businesses in the national capital, and another 35 days to get access to water and sewer connections --- which is double the amount of time needed to build one in Hong Kong -- which leads in the category to obtain construction permits in the World Bank rankings.

Furthermore, at a time when there is a rapid shift towards automation, only the list of licenses and permissions can be obtained from a government portal or information center in India, implying it requires some greasing of palms to run a business, unlike other countries. Take the case of New Zealand.

The website of Auckland Council (operated by a private third-party agency) has detailed guides and procedures about permissions, fees and timeline to open a restaurant. The website is also equipped with ready-to-use business plan templates and comprehensive information on different businesses irrespective of the scale of business. The contrast reflects a difference in approach – government control versus curation/partnership, the Survey finds.

The Survey also pointed out there are inordinate delays in loading and customs processes in domestic sea-ports, and the processes for imports, ironically, are better than those for exports. The Survey suggests that the processes of airports should be replicated in sea-ports and calls for the government to introduce more reforms to facilitate business.

