Economic Survey projects growth at 6-6.5 per cent in next fiscal
The survey projects current fiscal growth at 5 per cent; says fiscal deficit target for current fiscal may need to be relaxed to revive growth.
Published: 31st January 2020 01:14 PM | Last Updated: 31st January 2020 01:23 PM | A+A A-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey for 2019-20 in Lok Sabha. The Economic Survey of India is an annual document which will be presented by the government every year ahead of the Union Budget. It is presented mainly to review the state of the economy in the previous year and it provides a policy prescription for short-to-medium term prospects.
Here are the key highlights from the survey:
- Economic Survey projects economic growth at 6-6.5 per cent in the next fiscal year starting from April 1.
