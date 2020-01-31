How can unsold homes be cleared? Here is the Economic Survey's simple answer

Sindhu Chandrasekaran By

Online Desk

Unsold homes are piling up. And the housing companies are worried. Can anything be done? The Economic Survey released on Friday had a simple prescription - real-estate developers must sell the apartments at cheaper rates.

ALSO READ: Governments have no business to be in business, suggests CEA. Now, it's over to Nirmala!

The balance sheets of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will also be helped if this was done, it added.

The survey also said that the housing prices remain high, even though the rate at which they are rising has fallen sharply since Q1 of 2015-16 and stayed muted since then.

"Government's thrust on affordable housing is evident, in order to boost the real estate sector and consequently the construction activity in the country. Higher investment in housing by households may increase the fixed investment in the economy," it added.

Housing unsold inventory, sales and price index

Data Source: Liases Foras (2019), RBI (Via Economic Survey)

The survey highlighted that at the end of December 2018, about 9.43 lakh units worth Rs 7.77 lakh crore were stuck in various stages of completion across top eight cities.

The document also mentioned that in an effort to boost the realty sector and motivate the consumers to buy houses, the government has taken some measures including approving the establishment of a ‘Special Window’ fund of Rs 25000-crore to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stalled housing projects that are in the ‘Affordable and Middle-Income’ Housing sector.

ALSO READ: It's easier to buy a gun in Delhi than to set up a restaurant, says Economic Survey

"Having duly recognized the financial stresses built up in the economy, the government has taken significant steps this year towards speeding up the insolvency resolution process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and easing of credit, particularly for the stressed real estate and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) sectors," the report said.