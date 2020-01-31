JLR introduces range rover evoque at Rs 54.9 L 

By Express News Service

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the new generation Range Rover Evoque in India, in two variants S and sportier SE, in the price range of `54.94 lakh-`59.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new premium class SUV Evoque will be available with a choice of BS-VI compliant 132 kW Ingenium turbo charged diesel powertrain and a 184 kW Ingenium turbo charged petrol powertrain with a 48-volt mild hybrid system option. “Carrying forth this legacy, the new Range Rover Evoque packs fresh enhancements in design and technology, setting new standards in refinement and capability,” Rohit Suri, president and managing director, JLR India, said in a statement.

With many design features taken from Velar, Range Rover Evoque has slim front light-emitting diode (LED) headlights with daytime running lamps (DRLs) and slim wrap-around rear tail-lights with sleek aesthetic and elegant exterior. Other features include deployable door handles, sculpted aesthetic and burnished copper accents on the SE derivative. The refreshed interiors of the Evoque comprise of luxurious design with packs a combination of finely crafted design coupled with uncluttered surfaces and curated premium materials.

With roomy interiors and optimum ergonomics, the sport utility vehicle (SUV) offers authentic materials such as aluminium trim finishers, which embolden the vehicle’s provision of refined luxury. The cabin air ionisation that complement the increased interior space offering a calming sense of well-being. Range Rove r Evoque is loaded with a suite of integrated technologies, enabling to get connected, informed and entertained while drive.

The Touch Pro Duo, which is available on the SE, combines an adjustable upper touch screen with a lower touch screen, which offers customers with elevated input convenience. Driver assistance features such as lane keep assist, driver condition monitor and 360 degree parking aid with rear camera, clear exit monitor and rear traffic monitor make the driving experience relaxed and safe. Meanwhile, for the October– December quarter (Q3), JLR reported overall sales of 141,222 units, which was 2.3 per cent lower year-on-year.