Lamborghini launches Huracan EVO RWD at R3.22 cr in India

Italian  sports carmaker Lamborghini has launched its Huracan EVO Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) priced at `3.22 crore (ex-showroom across India).

Published: 31st January 2020 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Huracan EVO RWD is powered by a V10 engine delivering 610 hp (449 kW) of power at 8,000 rpm and 560 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Weighing just 1,389 kg, the Huracán EVO RWD has a top speed of 325 km/hour and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hour in 3.3 seconds. Despite its topfigure capabilities, the Huracán EVO RWD is not focused on straight-line speeds or lap records: with a unique new design, the Huracán EVO RWD proclaims its designation as an instinctive driver's car.

Sharad Agarwal, head, Lamborghini India said, “We are excited to announce Huracán EVO RWD in India, right after its global launch ... The Huracán EVO RWD embodies the most high-tech return to these origins, and it is dedicated to those who know they cannot do without technology but embrace the thrill of driving and the joy it can offer.” Sales-wise, Lamborghini posted a growth of 15 per cent in India last year and expects sales to grow in double digits in 2020. “We ended 2019 on a very positive note despite whatever challenges we are having in the market.

We were aiming higher but due to various challenges we could not reach there,” Agarwal said. Design-wise, the Huracán EVO RWD is characterised by a sculpted, purposeful persona, complemented by a new front splitter and vertical fins within the larger, framed front air intakes. The rear bumper in high gloss black incorporates a new diffuser unique to the new car. Inside, the cockpit features a HMI 8.4” touchscreen in the center console of the car, controlling all aspects of the car’s functions as well as managing full connectivity such as telephone calls, internet access, and including Apple CarPlay.

Matteo Ortenzi, CEO, Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific said, “This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the center of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback and an emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot. The car delivers the evolution of the most successful Lamborghini V10 to a realm of pure, unfiltered driving emotion, where skill and engineering excellence combine to deliver an exhilarating experience.”

