Needless market interventions counter-productive: Economic Survey

NEW DELHI: “Needless” market interventions by the government have a way of becoming counter-productive to the intended objective, the Economic Survey warned on Friday, going on to suggest that “each department and ministry… must systematically examine areas where the Government needlessly intervenes and undermines markets”.



Chief Economic Adviser K Subramanian laid out four examples of such failures: the “anachronistic” Essential Commodities Act (ECA), Drug Price Control Orders (DPCO), food grain markets and debt waivers. “The Indian economy is replete with examples where Government intervenes even if there is no risk of market failure, and in fact, in some instances its intervention has created market failures,” the survey noted.



In fact, the document is sharply critical of the ECA, holding that with agricultural markets becoming more integrated and competitive, “the utility of the Act is dubious and is incompatible with the development of an integrated competitive national market for food”. The ECA controls the production, supply and distribution of goods like vegetables, pulses, edible oils, sugar etc., which are treated as essential commodities. Under the Act, when the price of any of these rises, the regulator can impose stock holding limits, restrict movement, and mandate compulsory purchases.



“The ECA was enacted at a time when speculative hoarding and black marketing was a threat as agricultural markets were fragmented and transport infrastructure was poorly developed. But the Act, while penalising speculative hoarding, also ends up penalising the much desirable consumption-smoothing that storage provides,” Subramanian writes. The ECA’s anti-hoarding provisions also discourage open reporting of stock holdings, storage capacities, trading and carry forward positions, he added.



The ECA is also ineffective at controlling prices, the Survey notes. The imposition of stock limits on dal in 2006, sugar in 2009 and onions in September 2019 had no effect on price volatility of these commodities. And since the conviction rate of violators under the Act was “abysmally low”, the CEA said that “the ECA only seems to enable rent-seeking and harassment”.



Similarly inefficient is the DPCO regime which controls drug prices, with the survey pointing out that it has actually resulted in an increase in the prices of regulated pharmaceuticals compared to unregulated ones. “Our estimates also show that the prices of drugs that came under DPCO, 2013 increased on average by Rs 71 per mg of the active ingredient. For drugs unaffected by DPCO, the prices increased by Rs 13,” it said. “These findings reinforce that the outcome is opposite to what DPCO aims to do: making drugs affordable,” the survey concluded.



Meanwhile, foodgrain market policies have turned the government into largest procurer and hoarder of rice and wheat, leading to a burgeoning food subsidies and market inefficiencies. As for debt waivers extended by both the Centre and states, the survey says full waiver beneficiaries “consume less, save less, invest less and are less productive after the waiver” when compared to partial beneficiaries. “Debt waivers disrupt the credit culture and end up reducing the formal credit flow to the very same farmers, thereby defeating the very purpose,” it said.