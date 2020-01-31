Rahul Bajaj will step down as executive chairman

By Express News Service

Bajaj Auto chairman Rahul Bajaj will step down from executive role to become a non-executive director while continuing to hold his current position, the company said on Thursday. The Pune-based company also announced its third quarter results, reporting a 15 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December 31. Further, net profit of the automaker rose to `1,262 crore compared to `1,102 crore in the same quarter last year, it said. Bajaj Auto’s total revenue from operations in Q3 was at `7,640 crore this fiscal, up 3 per cent from `7,436 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 13 per cent to `1,406 crore in Q3FY20, in comparison to `1,239 crore in Q3FY19 while its margin was recorded at 18.4 per cent compared to 16.7 per cent in the year-ago period. About Rahul Bajaj’s stepping down, it said, “Due to certain commitments and other pre-occupation, Rahul Bajaj has decided not to continue as a whole-time director of the company after the expiry of his current term on March 31, 2020.”

Bajaj Auto said its board of directors in a meeting held on Thursday approved his appointment as non-executive director with the designation continuing as the chairman of the company with effect from April 1, 2020, subject to shareholders’ approval. Since Rahul Bajaj has already attained the age of 75 years, approval of shareholders will be taken by special resolution by way of postal ballot for his appointment as non-executive chairman as required under Regulation 17(1A) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. After taking charge of the Bajaj Group business in 1965, Rahul Bajaj-led the company to its growth path. Under his stewardship Bajaj Autosaw its turnover grow to `12,000 crore from just `7.2 crore.