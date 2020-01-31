SC likely to hear telcos’ AGR petitions on Monday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Crucial modificatory petitions filed on the AGR verdict by telecom firms are likely to be taken up by Supreme Court on Monday. The court had, on January 21, agreed to hear these petitions from Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices sometime during the next week. The three telcos, most affected by the verdict, are seeking room to negotiate with the Centre on a “sustainable payment schedule” for AGR dues running to over `1.47 lakh crore.

While the SC had set January 23 as deadline for payment of dues, only Reliance Jio has paid up on time. However, sources say the Department of Telecom has told its officers to refrain from any coercive action on those who have not paid until the SC hearing. Listing notifications uploaded by the Supreme Court on Wednesday showed that the petitions are “tentatively likely” to be listed on February 3.

The hearing is critical for determining the course that India’s beleaguered telecom sector is likely to take in the next few quarters, with a possibility that VIL may exit the market if faced with the full brunt of liabilities.

Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is the basis on which levies like licence fees and spec t rum usage charges are calculated and the SC had ruled last year that this should include proceeds from licence holders’ non-telecom businesses too. Post the verdict, VIL, Airtel and Tata Teleservices face bills for `53,038 crore, `35,586 crore and `13,823 crore respectively.

