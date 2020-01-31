Home Business

SC likely to hear telcos’ AGR petitions on Monday

While the SC had set January 23 as deadline for payment of dues, only Reliance Jio has paid up on time.

Published: 31st January 2020 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Crucial modificatory petitions filed on the AGR verdict by telecom firms are likely to be taken up by Supreme Court on Monday. The court had, on January 21, agreed to hear these petitions from Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices sometime during the next week. The three telcos, most affected by the verdict, are seeking room to negotiate with the Centre on a “sustainable payment schedule” for AGR dues running to over `1.47 lakh crore.

While the SC had set January 23 as deadline for payment of dues, only Reliance Jio has paid up on time. However, sources say the Department of Telecom has told its officers to refrain from any coercive action on those who have not paid until the SC hearing. Listing notifications uploaded by the Supreme Court on Wednesday showed that the petitions are “tentatively likely” to be listed on February 3.

The hearing is critical for determining the course that India’s beleaguered telecom sector is likely to take in the next few quarters, with a possibility that VIL may exit the market if faced with the full brunt of liabilities.

Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is the basis on which levies like licence fees and spec t rum usage charges are calculated and the SC had ruled last year that this should include proceeds from licence holders’ non-telecom businesses too. Post the verdict, VIL, Airtel and Tata Teleservices face bills for `53,038 crore, `35,586 crore and `13,823 crore respectively.

Telcos’ liabilities Post SC verdict, VIL, Airtel and Tata Teleservices face bills for I53,038 crore, I35,586 crore and I13,823 crore respectively

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp