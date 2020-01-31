Home Business

Small business struggles as CBIC sends notices, sits on Rs 40,000 crore input credit

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has frozen tax credits of around `40,000 crore as returns filed by close to 2,000 entities did not match their GST filings.

Published: 31st January 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Small businesses have been saddled with a spate of notices asking for income tax returns of the last three years, as they struggle for working capital in the face of the delayed GST input tax credit amounting to nearly Rs 40,000 crore.

Small traders, exporters and custom manufacturers who were expecting to get the benefit of GST input credit, have been put through what the revenue department calls 360-degree scrutiny, by linking their income tax returns with their indirect tax returns, hence the tax notices. 

Sahil Shah, a small businessman tweeted: “Service tax department sent me notice for non-registration, non-filing of taxes among 17 charges. If they had spent time checking for my Service Tax registration number and returns… Officer simply shot off notices because (he has) no time to check.”

Small manufacturers say though they may have a large turnover on which GST is computed, since most of them are simply adding value for a larger factory by doing a contract job, their profit percentage on which income tax is calculated is very low. 

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has frozen tax credits of around Rs 40,000 crore as returns filed by close to 2,000 entities did not match their GST filings. There are also cases where returns were not filed. 

“Yes, notices have been served to those with discrepancies in tax returns. They have been given time to respond. In the last few months we have detected many instances where exporters, jewellers and small businesses had been evading tax using fake invoices,” a senior CBIC official said.

Around 5K firms under the tax lens

According to sources, around 5,000 companies have come under the scanner of tax authorities due to alleged discrepancies between their GST filings and income tax returns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian at a press meet on Economic Survey 2018-19 in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Growth has bottomed out, GDP for FY21 seen at 6-6.5%: Economic Survey
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
India cannot afford to grow at a rate lower than 8 percent: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
President Ram Nath Kovind delivering a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | Youtube videograb)
CAA 'historic', it has fulfilled Gandhi ji's wish: President Ram Nath Kovind
Rangers Women FC signed the 29-year-old national team forward Ngangom Bala Devi for 18 months. (Photo | Twitter)
Hope more players will follow me to Europe: Bala Devi on her Rangers FC stint

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More than just Thalinomics: Economic Survey highlights with ISB Prof Prasanna Tantri
Non-swimmer pet lover jumps into well to rescue dog
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp