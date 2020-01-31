Step into China’s shoes to push exports and create new jobs: Economic survey

Jayanta Roy Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government feels the current global trade environment could give India a window of opportunity to chart a China-like, labour-intensive, export trajectory where it can join the global value chain and get investors to 'Assemble in India', creating 4 crore well-paid jobs by 2025 and 8 crores by 2030.

The Economic Survey released today argues the case for joining global value chains and feels that growth in labour-intensive merchandise exports is the best way to increase growth and jobs.



'For instance, in just the five year period 2001- 2006, labour-intensive exports enabled China to create 70 million jobs for workers with primary education. In India, increased exports explain the conversion of about 800,000 jobs from informal to formal between 1999 and 2011, representing 0.8 per cent of the labour force,' the annual document tabled by the finance ministry in Parliament said.

Its argument is that the ongoing US–China trade war, as well as China’s rising wages, is causing major adjustments in Global Value Chains and firms are now looking for alternative locales. Analysts, however, feel that most of the factories moving out of China may prefer alternate destinations such as Vietnam and Cambodia which have higher productivity and easier terms to do business, or to destinations like Bangladesh which have rock bottom wage rates.



Global trade expert Professor Biswajit Dhar of JNU said, 'Firms moving out of China would be looking at a large number of factors where we may or may not fit in. However, we do need to boost manufacturing exports and to do so we have to improve logistics and red tape.' The Survey pointed out that while India takes 60-68 and 82-88 hours in border and documentary compliance for exports and imports respectively, Italy takes only one hour for either.



The Survey wants to set a target of raising India’s export market share to about 3.5 per cent by 2025 and 6 per cent by 2030, creating about 38.5 million additional jobs by 2025 and about 82 million more jobs by 2030. This could 'make up about one-quarter of the increase required for making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025,' the report said.