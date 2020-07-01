Hyundai registers 54 per cent fall in passenger vehicle sales at 26,820 units in June

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 54.39 per cent decline in total passenger vehicle sales at 26,820 units in June.

The company had sold 58,807 units in June last year. Domestic sales in the last month stood at 21,320 units as against 42,007 units in June 2019, HMIL said in a statement. Exports were at 5,500 units as against 16,800 units in the same month last year.

Commenting on the sales performance, HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said, "our newly launched products like all-new Creta, Spirited New Verna, all new AURA as well as traditionally strong brands like Elite i20, Venue, Santro and Grand i10 Nios have been receiving encouraging customer response."

The company is committed to support country's objective of reviving the economy at the earliest, he added.