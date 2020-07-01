Jayant Krishna to take over as first Indian CEO of UK India Business Council from August 3

NEW DELHI: The UK India Business Council on Wednesday announced that Jayant Krishna will take over as its new Group Chief Executive Officer from August 3.
Krishna has previously led key initiatives of the Prime Minister's Skill India mission as CEO, and Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer of the National Skill Development Corporation.
He will be the first Indian CEO of UKIBC and the first CEO of the Council who shall be based in India.
