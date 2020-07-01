STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahindra & Mahindra shares fall over 2 pc after June sales data 

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported a steep 55 per cent fall in total sales at 19,358 units in June.

Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra dipped over 2 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 55 per cent fall in total sales last month.

The stock went lower by 2.18 per cent to close at Rs 499.55 on the BSE.

During the day, it declined 3.17 per cent to Rs 494.50.

On the NSE, it fell 2.30 per cent to settle at Rs 498.95.

The company had sold 42,547 vehicles in June last year.

Domestic sales dropped 53 per cent to 18,505 units last month, as against 39,471 units in June 2019. The company registered a 72 per cent decline in exports at 853 units last month as compared to 3,076 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra
