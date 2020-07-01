STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maruti reports 54 per cent dip in June sales at 57,428 units

The company exported 4,289 units last month, down 56.4 per cent from 9,847 units in June 2019, MSI said.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 54 per cent decline in total sales at 57,428 units in June.

The company had sold 1,24,708 units in June last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. Domestic sales declined by 53.7 per cent to 53,139 units last month, as against 1,14,861 units in June 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 10,458 units as compared to 18,733 units in the same month last year, down 44.2 per cent.

Sales in compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined 57.6 per cent at 26,696 units as against 62,897 cars in June last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 553 units last month as compared to 2,322 units in the year-ago period, a dip of 76.2 per cent.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined 45.1 per cent at 9,764 units as compared to 17,797 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

For the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, the company said its total sales stood at 76,599 units as compared with 4,02,594 units in same period of 2019-20, a dip of 81 per cent.

The sales performance during June 2020 and first quarter of 2020-21 should be seen in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and restrictions required for safety, MSI said.

The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain, it added.

Production across plants is being progressively increased consistent with maximum efforts to ensure safety and subject to the availability of employees, the automaker said.

