M&M's tractor sales up 10 per cent at 36,544 units in June

Exports, however, were down 42 per cent to 700 units from 1,215 units in June last year, according to the company.

Published: 01st July 2020 03:24 PM

Tractor, tractors

For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported 10 per cent growth in total tractor sales at 36,544 units in June.

The company sold 33,094 tractors in the same month of 2019. Domestic tractor sales grew 12 per cent to 35,844 units last month as compared to 31,879 units in June 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.



"We have sold 35,844 tractors in the domestic market during June 2020, a growth of 12 per cent over last year. This is our second highest June sales ever," said Hemant Sikka, President, Farm Equipment Sector, M&M.

Sikka said the timely arrival of the south west monsoon, combined benefits of a record Rabi crop, government support for agri initiatives and good progress in the sowing of the Kharif crop have led to positive sentiments among farmers.

"These underlying factors along with better cash flows in rural markets have helped boost tractor demand during June.

It is expected that this demand will continue to remain buoyant in the coming months," he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp