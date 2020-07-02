STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2020 version of Honda WR-V launched in India; price starts at Rs 8.50 lakh

The carmaker said that the new WR-V adopts the best of Honda’s powertrains to achieve a perfect balance of performance and fuel economy.

Published: 02nd July 2020

Honda WR-V

The New Honda WR-V comes in two feature-packed variants SV and VX in both petrol and diesel variants and is available in six colour options. (Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Japanese carmaker Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Thursday launched the 2020 version of its popular SUV-crossover WR-V at a starting price of Rs 8.50 lakh that goes up to Rs 11 lakh for the top variant. The new car comes with multiple exteriors, interiors and engine upgrades to take on rival sub-compact SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. 

Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “Honda WR-V, the premium Sporty Lifestyle Vehicle features the brand’s global DNA and has been very well accepted by almost 1 lakh customers in India. We constantly work towards creating products that appeal to our customers and are extremely delighted to introduce the New WR-V with bolder new looks and feature enrichments. We are confident that the renewed WR-V line-up will be appreciated by our customers.”

“We have offered the New WR-V in both petrol and diesel in BS-6 regime to offer a wider choice to our customers depending on their requirement,” he added.

The carmaker said that the new WR-V adopts the best of Honda’s powertrains to achieve a perfect balance of performance and fuel economy. The BS-6 compliant petrol variant of the New WR-V is powered by 1.2L i-VTEC Petrol engine that delivers a maximum power of 90PS@6000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm@4800 rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s advanced 5-speed manual transmission delivering fuel efficiency of 16.5 km/l as per test data.

The BS-6 compliant Diesel variant of New WR-V is powered by the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine of Earth Dream Technology series and delivers the best combination of fuel economy of 23.7 km/l and a maximum power of 100ps@3600 rpm with a max torque of 200 Nm@1750 rpm. It has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Honda said it has applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the challenging target of particulate matter (PM) and Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines. Honda's original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40% compared to the conventional DPF.

The New Honda WR-V comes in two feature-packed variants SV and VX in both petrol and diesel variants and is available in six colour options. These are Premium Amber Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and Platinum White Pearl. The company claims that the car offers a low cost of maintenance with a service interval of 1 year/ 10,000km whichever is earlier and the 3-year Annual Maintenance Package at the time of car purchase with an average cost of Rs. 4,000 for Petrol and Rs. 6,000 for Diesel per year.

Honda is now gearing up to launch the 5th Generation Honda City later this month. It has already commenced pre-launch bookings of City at a token amount of Rs 5,000 on the online platform while the same at the dealerships is kept at Rs 21,000. 
 

