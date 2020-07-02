BSNL set to issue  fresh 4G tender 

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State-run telecom operators BSNL and MTNL have issued a notice Wednesday on

cancelling their 4G upgradation tenders. Earlier, BSNL had proposed Chinese equipment major ZTE and Finnish communication giant Nokia as vendors.

The action follows the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) decision earlier this month to exclude all Chinese equipment firms from participating in the tenders of state-run telcos. “A notice has been issued notifying the cancellation,” confirmed a source, adding that BSNL will now float a new tender for the same and redraw rules to ensure a more narrow set of eligibility norms.

“Essentially, Chinese companies will be excluded from participating in these tenders,” another source confirmed, adding that the new rules would do this by “likely incentivising home-grown vendors”. These tenders had initially been floated on March 23 this year, but have been mired in controversy all through the summer.

Even before India-China tensions flared into violence along the Ladakh border, Indian manufacturers had complained vociferously about BSNL finalising ZTE and Nokia. The tender entailed the proprietary migration of around 50,000 2G and 3G sites of BSNL into 4G-capable units for around Rs 2,300 crore.

However, sharp criticism from Indian equipment vendors had led the DoT to express displeasure on the choice of the BSNL Board and the government had not given its approval for the choice before the beginning of the Galwan conflict.

The Centre’s move to exclude Chinese vendors will affect major firms like Huawei and ZTE, with future BSNL contracts likely to remain out of reach. The state-run telco, for instance, has another active tender initially floated in March whose deadline has been extended to June 24 — for the installation of 7,000 new units in Mumbai and New Delhi. Any extension of this ban to the private sector may make the pain more substantial.