MIDHANI achieves highest VoP of Rs 970 cr

HYDERABAD: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a Hyderabad-based Defence public sector enterprise, has achieved its highest Value of Production (VoP) of Rs 970.11 crore for the financial year (FY) 2019-20, registering a growth of 19.06 percent, an increase as compared to a VoP of Rs 814.83 crore achieved during the previous year.

According to a press release by MIDHANI, the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 had affected the final testing, certification and shipment of materials for the month of March. Despite this, the company has sustained sales turnover of `712.88 crore for the FY 2019-20, registering a growth of 0.29 percent.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) of `202.09 crore for FY 2019-20 registered a growth of 5.78 percent over the PBT of `191.05 crore achieved during the previous year. MIDHANI is a Strategic Material Partner to Defence, Space and Energy sectors. It specialises in high-end materials with a unique focus on critical materials like Superalloy, Titanium Alloys and Special Steels.