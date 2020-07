Nuka Srinivasulu takes charge as Director (Finance) of Bharat Dynamics Limited

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nuka Srinivasulu on Wednesday assumed charge as the Director (Finance) of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hyderabad, a Miniratna Category-1 Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

A Bachelor in Commerce and an MBA in Finance from Osmania University, Hyderabad, Srinivasulu has a rich experience in various areas of finance spanning over 30 years, which includes 24 years in BDL, a press release said.