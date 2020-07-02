STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

PACL case: Lodha panel warns investors against sharing investment documents

The move follows a video being posted on YouTube about a mobile application which invites investors to upload their claim applications.

Published: 02nd July 2020 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A high-powered committee, which is looking into refunds for PACL investors, on Thursday cautioned them against sharing documents related to their investments in schemes floated by the company.

The move follows a video being posted on YouTube about a mobile application which invites investors to upload their claim applications.

PACL Group, which had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses, was found by markets regulator Sebi to have collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS) over a period of 18 years.

The panel, headed by retired Justice R M Lodha, has been set up to manage refunds for investors.

In a press release circulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Lodha Committee said it has received information that a video has been uploaded by one NMG Rajasthan on YouTube on June 5 regarding a portal or mobile application of Janlok Prathistan and inviting investors to upload their claim applications using this app.

The committee noted that the mobile app (Janlok PACL Data) is available on Google Play Store and is claimed to be developed by Janlok Prathistan Sansthan.

The mobile app seems to be active since May 26 and its sole purpose is claimed to help investors of PACL recover their claims from the company, it added.

The committee said it alone has been entrusted with the task of effecting refunds to investors of PACL by the Supreme Court and "no other individual/ entity is authorized to invite / collect claims from the investors of PACL Ltd with a view to effecting refund-payment.

" In view of this, the panel has cautioned the public at large "not to part with and/or share records/ documents of their investments in the schemes of PACL Ltd.

either through the above mentioned portal / mobile application or with any other person/entity.

" It further said investors need to rely only on the Sebi website for any information with respect to the PACL Ltd case.

Earlier, a video was being circulated on WhatsApp about the PACL group offering to pay Rs 20,000 crore in three years by sale of properties.

Following this, the panel had clarified in May that the PACL group did not make any offer.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PACL case Lodha panel
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp