STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

UPI payments hit all-time high of 1.34 billion transactions in June

In May, the number of UPI transactions stood at 1.23 billion valued at Rs 2.18 lakh crore, showed the NPCI data.

Published: 02nd July 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mobile

For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Payments on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in June hit an all-time high of 1.34 billion in terms of volume with transactions worth nearly Rs 2.62 lakh crore, as per National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

On a month-on-month basis it registered a 8.94 per cent growth from 1.23 billion in May. UPI payments had fell to 999.57 million in terms of volume with transactions worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore in April, following the coronavirus-induced lockdown that halted almost all services, except essentials.

Online payments slowly gathered pace from May, with staggered opening of the economy. In May, the number of UPI transactions stood at 1.23 billion valued at Rs 2.18 lakh crore, showed the NPCI data.

In June, the volume in terms of transactions touched the highest level so far, as per the data available, with the first set of data dating back to April 2016 -- with nil transaction.

The number of transactions through all the available means on NPCI platform, were in upwards of 1 billion since October 2019 before dipping to 999.57 million in April this year.

However, it soon regained the 1 billion plus transaction volume in May. NPCI was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

It has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. It facilitates payments through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay Card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), UPI, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay.

NPCI also launched UPI 2.0 to offer more secure and comprehensive services to consumers and merchants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UPI payments Unified Payments Interface
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp