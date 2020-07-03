STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Power producers seek more time to install emission controlling FGD technology

In a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Association of Power Producers (APP) has sought another three years to complete the process.

Published: 03rd July 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An association of power producers has sought more time to install emission controlling equipment at their plants, saying various issues, including COVID-19 followed by supply disruptions from China, have posed challenges in meeting the December 2022 deadline.

In a letter to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Association of Power Producers (APP) has sought another three years to complete the process.

As per a government order, all thermal power plants in India have to install the flue gas de-sulphurisation (FGD) technology that reduces sulphur oxides emissions on burning of coal, in a phased manner by December 2022.

In the letter, the APP has apprised the top office that under the current circumstances meeting the deadline would be a challenge as the COVID-19 outbreak has led to supply disruptions of equipment from China.

Only about 20-30 per cent of the emission reducing components, it said, are manufactured in India and for a major share of 70-80 per cent, the country is dependent on imports from China, it said.

The risk of default has also increased due to impact of the disruptions caused by the pandemic and a growing clamour for the boycott of Chinese goods in the aftermath of the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops, said the letter, a copy of which has also been sent to the Ministry of Power.

This is in addition to regulatory hurdles and reluctance of banks to take on additional exposure to the power sector in the face of uncertainty of cash ?ows arising out of the existing and new investments to install FGD, even while many of thermal power plants are awaiting large sums from discoms for period prior to August 2019, compounded now due to unprecedented pandemic," the body said in the letter.

Coal-fired plants with capacities totalling over 166.5 GW have to comply with the regulation by December 2022, in a phased manner, it added.

For 14,000 MW capacity in NCR (national capital region) the deadline was December 2019, which due to various reasons the players have already missed, it said.

Another 26,330-MW power capacities are required to set up FGD units in 2020, 64,268 MW in 2021 and 64,055 MW in 2022, the letter said adding that 77 per cent of the plants have not even yet awarded the contracts to install FGDs and ESPs (electrostatic precipitators).

Given the challenges and the situation in front of the players, APP said it requests "the government to push ahead the timeline by at least two-three years."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp