STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Reliance Industries shares gain nearly 2 percent after Intel Capital deal

Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital, will buy 0.39 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani's digital unit, Jio Platforms, for Rs 1,894.50 crore, the company said on Friday.

Published: 03rd July 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Reliance Industries rose nearly 2 percent on Friday after the announcement that Intel Capital will buy 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

The heavyweight stock jumped 1.53 percent to close at Rs 1,787.50 on the BSE.

During the day, it gained 1.83 percent to trade at Rs 1,792.80. On the NSE, the stock rose 1. 57 percent to settle at Rs 1,788. The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 17,109.55 crore to Rs 11,33,168. 55 crore on the BSE. 

In terms of volume, 8.57 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 1.35 crore on the NSE.

Electronic chip maker Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital, will buy 0.39 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani's digital unit, Jio Platforms, for Rs 1,894.50 crore, the company said on Friday.

Intel Capital is the 12th company to join the list of marquee firms who have recently invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment amount to Rs 1,17,588.45 crore.

"Intel Capital will invest Rs 1,894.0 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, Reliance Industries and Jio Platforms said in a joint statement. Intel Capital's investment will translate into a 0.39 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Reliance Industries Reliance Intel Capital deal Intel Capital Jio Platforms
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp