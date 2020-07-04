STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,852 per gram: RBI

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series IV will be opened for subscription for the period between July 6 and July 10.

Published: 04th July 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

Gold

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The issue price for the Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at Rs 4,852 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series IV will be opened for subscription for the period between July 6 and July 10.

The central bank in April had announced that the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) in six tranches beginning April 20 till September. Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 will be issued by RBI on behalf of the Government of India.

“The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price (published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association) for gold of 999 purity of the last three working days of the week preceding the subscription period...works out to Rs 4,852 per gram of gold,” the RBI said.

It also said it has been decided by the Government and the RBI to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold Bond RBI
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp